Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant twin with Lady Dior Mini handbags worth Rs...

Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Soon-to-be sisters-in-law Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant share a great bond of friendship and are often spotted together at various events. In March 2023, Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani at The Dior Fall 2023 show posed together for the paps.

Isha Ambani chose to wear a stunning floral-print maxi dress and Radhika Merchant looked gorgeous wearing an all-white outfit. Both Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant kept their look minimal in terms of makeup and accessories.

Both Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant were twinning and were carrying similar Dior handbags. Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant both carried Lady Dior mini alligator skin handbags. On the official website of Dior, the bag is currently unavailable and is priced at USD 25,500, which when converted into INR comes to Rs 21 lakhs 6 thousand approximately.

Dior's Mumbai show, in collaboration with the Chanakya School of Craft by the label JADE, inspired by India, exhibiting several pieces embroidered by talented Indian artisans took place on Thursday. The fashion event of the year saw many national and international stars celebrating one of the biggest nights of fashion.