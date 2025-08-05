Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, twins Krishna and Aadiya seek blessings at ISKCON temple in London; kids' ethnic outfits win internet

Isha Ambani’s twins, Aadiya and Krishna, looked adorable in traditional outfits during a spiritual visit to the ISKCON temple in London. They joined their father, Anand Piramal, for their grandfather Ajay Piramal’s 70th birthday celebration, as per reports.

Isha Ambani’s children, Aadiya and Krishna, made a rare public appearance during a recent family visit to London’s ISKCON Radha-Krishna Temple. Her adorable twins were seen in matching ethnic outfits as they took part in the puja rituals alongside their father, Anand Parimal, during the celebration of Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal’s 70th birthday, as per reports.



What did Isha Ambani's twins Krishna and Aadiya wear during London's temple visit

Photos from the Ambani-Piramal family’s temple visit have surfaced on social media. The children were seen wearing coordinated kurta sets. Aadiya looked cute in a white co-ord set with colourful leaf motifs, while Krishna wore a navy blue kurta set with soft geometric prints. Their sweet, traditional look has captured hearts online.



ALSO READ: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's two-year-old daughter Aadiya go to this expensive school, annual cost Rs...name is...

Anand Piramal also embraced ethnic style in a silk midnight blue kurta and white pants, accessorised with a Nehru jacket, watch, bracelet, and Kolhapuri sandals, exuding elegance for a spiritual ceremony. The family was seen performing aarti and meeting the priests at the temple, marking the milestone birthday of Ajay Piramal.







Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal wedding



Their grand wedding in December 2018 was one of the most talked-about events of the year. Held at the Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai, the wedding ceremonies were attended by global dignitaries, Bollywood stars, politicians, and business leaders. Pre-wedding functions in Udaipur included performances by international artists and saw heartfelt moments between the two families.



About Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins



Isha Ambani, daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, married Anand Piramal, an executive director of Piramal Enterprises, in 2018. She is currently the Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. The couple welcomed their twins, Aadiya and Krishna, in December 2022. Isha has always kept her twins away from the public eye, making this appearance even more special for fans.



ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's twins are named Krishna and Aadiya, know the meanings of these names

The Ambani family, among the most influential in India, continues to uphold Indian values and culture even during international trips. Their London temple visit, filled with spiritual grace and family warmth, is now winning praise across the internet.