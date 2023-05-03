Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's twins Krishna and Adiya get luxurious gifts from nana-nani Mukesh and Nita Ambani

Young businesswoman Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are a match made in heaven and their love story is no less than a fairytale. On December 12, 2018, Isha married her soulmate Anand at her luxurious home 'Antilia' and on November 19, 2022, Isha gave birth to her twins Krishna and Adiya in Los Angeles. Since then both have been busy fulfilling parenting duties for their kids.

Recently, we came across pictures and videos of the beautiful gift hamper that Isha Ambani's twins Krishna and Adiya got from a loved one. The jungle-themed hamper was beautifully wrapped in yellow, white and green paper with stripes and polka-dotted patterns

The hamper also had some artificial leaf decor and was decorated with cute animal cut-outs. The gift was specially customized for Isha's kids and it was very cute.

According to reports, two nurseries have been set up by Mukesh and Nita Ambani in Karuna Sindhu and Antilla, and the nursery's furniture will come from Loro Piana, Hermès, and Dior.

A few months ago, an Ambani fan page shared the first picture of Isha Ambani's twins Krishna and Aadiya. In the picture, we can see that Mukesh Ambani is holding his granddaughter Aadiya, while Krishna is in someone else's lap. The adorable picture was from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Gol Dhana' ceremony, which featured the little kids in matching dresses.

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani Piramal and Anand Piramal took a break from their parenting duties and took time out to enjoy some quality time over the weekend. On April 16, 2023, the newly-parents went out for a dinner date in Bandra with their friends.

For their dinner date, the new mother was seen in a brown coloured printed silk nightsuit, which consisted of a button-up shirt and shorts. Anand, on the other hand, was dressed in a blue T-shirt and black lowers. Both had won everyone's hearts with their simplicity.