Lifestyle

Is your car giving you cancer? Study suggests hidden risks

Study suggests cancer-causing flame retardants are found in cars which impact cabin air quality.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 07:16 PM IST

A new study warns that people are inhaling potentially cancer-causing chemicals while inside their cars. Published on May 7 in Environmental Science & Technology, the study reveals that most cars contain flame retardant chemicals that pose cancer risks. The research found that 99% of the cars tested had a flame retardant called TCIPP, which the U.S. National Toxicology Program is investigating as a potential carcinogen. Additionally, cars contain two other flame retardants, TDCIPP and TCEP, which are also known to be carcinogenic.

Lead author Rebecca Hoehn stated, “Our research found that interior materials release harmful chemicals into the cabin air of our cars.” She highlighted that since the average driver spends about an hour in their car each day, this presents a significant public health issue. This concern is especially pronounced for drivers with long commutes and for children, who breathe more air relative to their body weight compared to adults.

The study analyzed 101 electric, gas, and hybrid cars in the U.S., all model year 2015 or newer. It found that car materials release more toxic air in the summer due to heat. The harmful chemicals were primarily found in car seat foam. Researchers warned that commuters, particularly those with longer travel times, are likely to be exposed to these flame retardants. Children are at greater risk because they breathe more air for their body weight compared to adults.

The study also noted that people living in warmer climates may have higher exposure to these chemicals. To reduce the concentration of flame retardants in the cabin air, the study advises car users to control their vehicle’s cabin temperature. Parking in a garage or shaded area instead of direct sunlight can help lower the cabin temperature and limit the release of harmful chemicals.

 

Advertisement