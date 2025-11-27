FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Is viral Udaipur bride Netra Mantena's wedding necklace recreation of Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani's iconic diamond necklace? Striking similarity leaves netizens confused

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding opulence wasn't the only thing making headlines; the viral Udaipur bride's necklace has sparked controversy, with a jewellery designer pointing out its striking resemblance to the iconic necklace worn by Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Is viral Udaipur bride Netra Mantena's wedding necklace recreation of Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani's iconic diamond necklace? Striking similarity leaves netizens confused
Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's extravagant Udaipur wedding became talk of the town for its star-studded guest list and opulent celebration. The three-day extravaganza, held at iconic venues like the Taj Lake Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace, featured performances by international artists like Jennifer Lopez and Bollywood A-listers such as Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. Days after the wedding, netizens couldn't help but decode every single detail from the high-profile wedding. Recently, a jewellery designer has directed attention to Netra's wedding necklace, suggesting that it is '100 per cent identical' to that of the necklace worn by Ambani ladies- Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani. 

Are Netra Mantena and Isha Ambani's wedding necklaces same?

As bridal videos of Netra flooded Instagram, eagle-eyed viewers began drawing parallels between her diamond set and the iconic necklace worn by Isha Ambani at her wedding. The speculation gained traction after celebrity jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel shared put on his 'full detective mode'. The designer claimed that the design, diamond placement, proportions and even the shape of the centre stones looked identical, sparking a buzz that Netra may have worn the same piece, or recreated the diamond piece. 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The internet reacted to the striking similarity between Netra and Isha's necklaces. "Is it a loaned necklace from some famous brand?" wrote a user. "Isha Ambani’s is pure gold, and her is pure silver gold," commented a netizen. "Why should Ambanis have all the shine? Udaipur bride clearly said, ‘Move over, ji, I’m logging in!" said another netizen.

About Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding

Meanwhile, Netra, the daughter of Orlando-based billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, got married to Superorder co-founder Vamsi Gadiraju in a grand and star-studded ceremony in Udaipur. Originally from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Mantena moved to the United States in the 1980s. The wedding saw Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, in attendance. 

