'Is thook mein jaan hai': Hairstylist Jaweb Habib spits on woman's hair, video goes viral

Jawed Habib, one of the most famous hair stylists in the country, has found himself in the middle of a controversy as a video has gone viral on Internet in which he can be seen spitting on a woman's hair. The video is from one of his training sessions in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, it can be seen that Jawed, while cutting the woman's hair, says "Agar paani ki kami hai na....(if there's scarcity of water)" and then he can be seen spitting on her hair. He then walks towards the crowd and says, "Iss thook main jaan hai (there is strength in this spit)".

Watch the viral video here



For those who goes to Javed Habib's saloon pic.twitter.com/dblHxHUBkw — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) January 5, 2022

After the video went viral on social media, the woman, whose hair were being cut by the stylist, has come forward and shared her experience. In a video uploaded by another netizen, she shared that her name is Pooja Gupta and she runs her own saloon called Vanshika Beauty Parlour. She said that Jaweb Habib invited her on stage and misbehaved with her. She concluded the video by saying that will never get a haircut from Jawed Habib in her life.

She is seen saying in the video, "Mera naam Pooja Gupta, Vanshika beauty parlour ke naam se mera parlour hai. Main Baraut ki rehne wali hoon aur kal maine ek seminar attend kiya Jawed Habib Sir ka. Aur unhone on the stage mujhe haircut ke liye invite kiya, aur unhone itna misbehave kiya. Unhone ye dikhaya hai ki agar aapke paas paani na ho to aap apne thook se bhi haircut kara sakte ho. Toh maine haircut nahi karaya. Mai apni gali ke nukkad ke nai se baal katwa lungi, par kabhi Jawed Habib se nahi.”

The video has invited extreme reactions from the netizens as people have slammed Jawed Habib on social media calling his behaviour humiliating and disgusting.