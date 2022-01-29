Is the Internet’s potential virality disturbing your mindful living? - Find out

Going viral on the internet surely gives a dopamine rush, but is that what your brain really wants or are you giving in to random social media trends?

Many of us have time and again removed our Instagram feed likes. As Instagram’s own study states, removing likes doesn’t reduced our need to feel popular.

Whenever we share a post on social media platforms, we want the likes, followers and views to escalate quickly because that’s how popularity is quantified in today’s world. Yet we know this will last only for a limited time.

Have you ever thought how does the awareness of potential fleeting flame affect our brains? As per a Stanford professor of clinical psychiatry and the author of “Virtually You: The Dangerous Powers of the e-Personality” – Dr. Elias Aboujaoude, the neurochemical effect of having your own content go viral online hasn't been adequately studied, so we don't fully understand what virality does to our brains.

"What we do know, however, is that likes are experienced as a proxy for popularity and relevance. Achieving virality is social media’s highest proof of popularity and relevance”, she added.

According to Dr. Courtney Tracy, an addiction specialist also known as The Truth Doctor on TikTok and Instagram, any kind of recognition on a social media post activates a dopamine pathway in our brains.

Going Viral is same as enjoying an all-night concert

“Dopamine is one of the feel-good chemicals that motivates us to keep doing the thing that brought us the dopamine, to begin with. What was once evolutionarily designed to help us eat food [and] get good sleep, has been hijacked in the social media space to keep us on the platforms as long as possible.”

This emotional high makes us feel social approval and validation.

"Instead of one good song and a drink, for example, it’s like an all-night concert with an open bar and great drinks that we can’t get enough of”, Tracey says.

As an increasing number of people now desire this ego boost, the society is witnessing the emergence of post-truth culture.

As per Tracy, the intent behind posting content on social media and the expectation of it going viral is important. "Think about how you feel when you have the time of your life at a surprise party that you didn’t have to plan at all, versus a birthday party you planned for weeks and are now just grateful it's over and it went well. The surprise element matters ... we move from baseline to skyrocketing validation, versus down low from being stressed and the party just getting you back to baseline”.

In case you plan to go viral and don’t, you may feel disappointed. "Wanting to go viral and getting let down often encourages a maladaptive relationship with social media”, she says.

CEO and co-founder of VRTCL, a TikTok viral marketing agency, agrees that those who go viral online often don’t feel the same excitement from a popular post. "It's their expectation now is that everything that they post is going to go viral. And so when they don't go viral, there's typically a feeling of disappointment. When they do, it's almost a feeling of normalcy."

Various social media firms have themselves agreed to the ill effects of their products on humankind. As per Facebook whisteblower France Haughen’s leaks, "Instagram is harmful to a sizable percentage of [teens], most notably teenage girls."

As per the Pew Research Center, nearly twice as many teens used the internet "almost constantly" in 2018 as compared to 2014.

While mild usage of social media is not harmful, checking apps "excessively out of fear of missing out, being disappointed about or feeling disconnected from friends when not logged into social media" has a negative impact.