The Maharajas of Nawanagar were known for their exceptional taste in jewellery, particularly emeralds and rubies, which adorned their treasury in abundance.

One of the most remarkable pieces in their collection was a necklace commissioned by Maharaja Digvijaysingh. This exquisite master piece, featuring 116 Burmese rubies and sparkling white diamonds, perfectly embodies their refined royal style. Although it was once a rare and valuable piece of art, its current whereabouts remain unknown.

About Navrang Ruby Necklace

The Nawanagar Ruby Necklace was originally made for the Maharaja of Nawanagar, the adopted son of the famous Ranjitsinhji. When he took over the throne, he also took possession of the royal Nawanagar treasure, which included a vast collection of priceless gems.

Much like his father, the new Maharaja too had a close relationship with Cartier, the world-renowned jewellery house.

In 1937, he commissioned Cartier to create this exquisite necklace, using rubies from the royal treasury and diamonds provided by Cartier itself.

The rubies used in this necklace, weighing a remarkable 170 carats, are truly exceptional. Sourced from Burma, these rubies were carefully collected by the Maharaja's father. This priceless necklace showcases 116 Burmese rubies and substantial white diamonds.

Where is this royal necklace?

Following India's independence, the necklace was returned to Cartier and subsequently sold to a private owner. She had the piece slightly modified to fit her neck more comfortably, reducing the line of rubies.

This iconic piece of jewelry soon made headlines again when Mrs. Guinness wore it to Truman Capote's famous Black and White Ball in 1966.

Today, the necklace is part of the prestigious Al Thani collection, and it was first displayed at the Grand Palais exhibition "Magnificent Mughals to Maharajas."