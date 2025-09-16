Is Ranbir Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and more celebs' obsession with matcha healthy as claimed? Check benefits, risks and more

Matcha, the vibrant green tea powder, has become a celebrity favourite. But is it truly as healthy as claimed? Here's a balanced look at its benefits, recommended consumption, and potential side effects.

Matcha, a finely ground powder made from specially grown green tea leaves, has surged in popularity, especially among Bollywood celebrities. Actress Sanya Malhotra even launched her own brand, Bree Matcha, while Ranbir Kapoor revealed he's now a 'matcha guy' thanks to his wife. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar has also shared her matcha protein smoothie on social media. Even fitness enthusiasts and influencers are jumping on the matcha bandwagon, praising its vibrant green colour, earthy flavour, and purported energy-boosting properties.

But beyond the celebrity endorsements, is matcha genuinely beneficial for health?

Health benefits

Matcha is rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins like EGCG, which are believed to support metabolism, fight free radicals, and reduce inflammation. It also contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation without causing drowsiness, creating a calm yet alert feeling. Some studies suggest matcha may enhance cognitive function, support heart health, and even aid in weight management when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Recommended consumption

Experts suggest consuming 1-2 teaspoons (approximately 2-4 grams) of high-quality matcha powder per day to reap the benefits. This typically equates to 1-2 cups of matcha tea. It’s advisable to drink matcha between meals to prevent interference with iron absorption and to enjoy its energising effects without upsetting the stomach.

Potential s ide e ffects

While matcha offers multiple health benefits, excessive consumption may cause side effects. High caffeine content can trigger headaches, anxiety, or sleep disturbances, especially in sensitive individuals. Matcha also contains tannins that may reduce the absorption of non-heme iron found in plant-based foods. Waiting 1-2 hours after meals before drinking matcha can help minimise this risk.

In conclusion, when consumed in moderation, matcha can be a healthy and refreshing addition to your daily routine. Its unique blend of antioxidants, amino acids, and subtle caffeine makes it a flavourful, nutrient-rich alternative to regular tea or coffee, but like all good things, balance is key.