Is Miss Universe Andrea Meza married? Here's the truth

On Monday, Miss Universe 2020 was crowned to Miss Mexico Andrea Meza. She beat beautiful ladies from 74 countries to become the coveted winner. There are instances when these beauty queens get caught up in controversies mainly if they are really single or not. The basic rule for these beauty pageants is that they should be never married before. However, soon after Andrea won, a few photos made it to the Internet in which the beauty queen is seen posing with a Mexican model named Jorge Saenz.

As per the Sun, the photos were clicked on clifftop where both were dressed as a newly married couple. The portal also repeated that Jorge captioned the posts as "I am immensely grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to meet her at this moment and to cross our path. Today a new stage in our lives begins and I am sure that sharing everything with you will make me the happiest person in the world."

However, Saenz took to his Instagram story and shared a note stating that they were never married and the photoshoot was just a joke. He stated, "People, my photo with @andreamezamx is just shooting for @ahchihuahua. Please stop with your messages and threats. That photo is from 2019, and it is not edited. It was just a joke. Check @achihuahua profile."

As he mentioned, Andrea's Insta bio also stated that she is a Chihuahua Tourism ambassador.

The official Instagram page of Ah Chihuahua also shared the photo with a changed caption stating, "this photo is part of a promotion campaign for weddings in Copper Canyon Chihuahua, Andrea is not married."

Meanwhile, Hugo Gloss told The Sun, "We ran a campaign to promote tourism in Chihuahua. One of the photos we took was of a wedding, which Andrea and I posted on our profiles. Andrea is a friend of mine and [like] my sister. They were taking things out of context. These photos are old and Andrea is just my friend."