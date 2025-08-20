Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeLifestyle

Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts

Makhana is a superfood rich in antioxidants, fiber, and minerals. While it supports heart health, digestion, and weight loss, experts caution that people with kidney stones, gout, allergies, digestive issues, or on blood-thinning medicines should limit its intake.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 05:38 PM IST

Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts

TRENDING NOW

Makhana is also known or called as fox nuts or lotus seeds. It is often labeled as a superfood. But while it offers various health benefits, experts warn that certain groups of people should avoid eating Makhana.

Why is Makhana considered healthy?

Makhana has become a popular snack because it is low in calories, high in fiber, gluten-free and rich in antioxidants. These properties make Makhana beneficial for heart health, blood sugar control, weight management and digestion. Due to Makhana’s low glycemic index, it is even considered suitable for diabetics.

Health benefits of Makhana

Makhana supports heart health as its antioxidants reduce inflammation and help manage cholesterol levels. It also aids weight loss and reduces overall calorie intake. Makhana also helps regulate blood sugar and ensures slow glucose release. It boosts digestion and helps to improve gut health and prevents constipation.

Who should avoid Makhana?

Despite its benefits, not everyone should consume makhana regularly. Health experts highlight five groups that need caution, firstly, people prone to kidney stones as Makhana contains oxalates that may trigger stone formation. Secondly, allergy-prone individuals such as its seeds or nuts may face allergic reactions. Thirdly, patients with digestive disorders, fourthly, individuals with high uric acid or gout and lastly, people on blood-thinning medication.

Nutritional profile of Makhana

Makhana is packed with flavonoids, polyphenols, proteins, and essential minerals. It is antioxidant-rich, metabolism-friendly, and supports satiety, making it a smart snacking option when eaten in moderation.

Best ways to eat Makhana

Makhana can be enjoyed roasted with spices, added to curries, sprinkled on salads, or turned into desserts using natural sweeteners like jaggery. For best results, chop makhana before roasting as it ensures even cooking and crispier texture.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
