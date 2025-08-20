Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more
LIFESTYLE
Makhana is a superfood rich in antioxidants, fiber, and minerals. While it supports heart health, digestion, and weight loss, experts caution that people with kidney stones, gout, allergies, digestive issues, or on blood-thinning medicines should limit its intake.
Makhana is also known or called as fox nuts or lotus seeds. It is often labeled as a superfood. But while it offers various health benefits, experts warn that certain groups of people should avoid eating Makhana.
Makhana has become a popular snack because it is low in calories, high in fiber, gluten-free and rich in antioxidants. These properties make Makhana beneficial for heart health, blood sugar control, weight management and digestion. Due to Makhana’s low glycemic index, it is even considered suitable for diabetics.
Makhana supports heart health as its antioxidants reduce inflammation and help manage cholesterol levels. It also aids weight loss and reduces overall calorie intake. Makhana also helps regulate blood sugar and ensures slow glucose release. It boosts digestion and helps to improve gut health and prevents constipation.
Despite its benefits, not everyone should consume makhana regularly. Health experts highlight five groups that need caution, firstly, people prone to kidney stones as Makhana contains oxalates that may trigger stone formation. Secondly, allergy-prone individuals such as its seeds or nuts may face allergic reactions. Thirdly, patients with digestive disorders, fourthly, individuals with high uric acid or gout and lastly, people on blood-thinning medication.
Makhana is packed with flavonoids, polyphenols, proteins, and essential minerals. It is antioxidant-rich, metabolism-friendly, and supports satiety, making it a smart snacking option when eaten in moderation.
Makhana can be enjoyed roasted with spices, added to curries, sprinkled on salads, or turned into desserts using natural sweeteners like jaggery. For best results, chop makhana before roasting as it ensures even cooking and crispier texture.