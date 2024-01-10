Is Makar Sankranti 2024 on January 14 or 15? Know date, muhurat, significance of this auspicious festival

According to Hindu lore, Sankranti, a deity, vanquished a demon named Sankarasur the day after Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti, the Hindu harvest festival, follows Lohri and typically falls in mid-January. Celebrated nationwide with enthusiasm, it's a time for people to come together, savor special dishes, fly kites, engage in charitable activities, and pay homage to the Sun God. Known by various names in different regions, Makar Sankranti signifies the sun's shift from Sagittarius to Capricorn. It marks the end of harsh winters and the start of longer days, celebrating the sun's northward journey.

Variously called Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayana in Gujarat and Rajasthan, Maghi in Haryana and Punjab, Makara Sankranti or Poush Sôngkrānti in Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Telangana, the festival has diverse regional significance.

According to Hindu lore, Sankranti, a deity, vanquished a demon named Sankarasur the day after Makar Sankranti. There's also a belief that passing away on Sankranti leads directly to paradise.

In 2024, due to it being a leap year, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 15, though it typically falls on January 14.

Rituals include worshipping the Sun God, particularly by farmers praying for a fruitful harvest. Devotees honor livestock and create sweets using sesame seeds and jaggery. Kite flying takes center stage, while some take ceremonial dips in sacred waters and engage in acts of charity, offering alms to the needy.