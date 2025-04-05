Over the years Sabyasachi has worked with several international brands like H&M, Christian Louboutin and Estée Lauder.

A surprising post took over social media recently claiming that Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is set to become the new creative director of Balenciaga, the famous Spanish luxury fashion house. The news quickly went viral and left fans excited and confused.

The rumour began after a popular Instagram fashion critic page, Diet Sabya, shared a post with Sabyasachi’s picture from the Met Gala 2024. The caption read, "Breaking Sabya to be named new creative director at Balenciaga. First collection in fall." Many followers believed the news at first and started sharing it widely.

However, people soon noticed the date which was April 1. That is when it became clear that the post was meant as an April Fool’s joke. The comment section was filled with mixed reactions. Some fans said they were thrilled for a moment before realising the truth. One wrote, "Wow it felt really good for a whole minute." Another joked, "Jumped out of bed just to realise it is April 1."

While it was only a prank, it is true that Sabyasachi is one of India’s top designers. Known for his bridalwear, he is a favourite among Bollywood celebrities and brides across the country. He has stores in cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai and has made a name for himself globally especially in New York.

He also made history last year by becoming the first Indian designer to attend the Met Gala. Over the years he has worked with several international brands like H&M, Christian Louboutin and Estée Lauder.

So while Sabyasachi is not joining Balenciaga the buzz shows just how loved and respected he is in the fashion world. For now Demna Gvasalia remains the creative director of Balenciaga and Sabyasachi continues to rule the hearts of fashion lovers everywhere.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra turns heads in cape-sleeved top, draped skirt worth Rs....; WATCH video