Is Erectile Dysfunction an early warning of heart disease? Or what may be perceived as bad performance in bed or aging may be an early indicator of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The connection between Erectile Dysfunction and cardiovascular disease is well-researched and documented, leaving no doubt. It has been found that Erectile Dysfunction may be noticed years before other symptoms of cardiovascular disease such as chest pain or heart attacks surface.

Blood flow = bed performance = heart health?

It has been established that both ED and CVD arise from poor blood flow due to damaged or narrowed blood vessels. The ED occurs first because the penile arteries are smaller than the coronary arteries, and so they can get blocked sooner. Thus, it is a potential early marker of systemic atherosclerosis. As the endothelium is the inner lining of blood vessels, any damage in the inner lining reduces nitric oxide production, a molecule crucial for blood vessel dilation and erections. This is common in ailments like diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and smoking—conditions. These are linked to cardiovascular disease. Besides low testosterone, chronic inflammation and insulin resistance also may cause both ED and cardiovascular problems.

Are men with ED at higher risk of CVD?

According to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, men with Erectile Dysfunction had a 44% higher risk of cardiovascular events than men without ED. It also found in the research that erectile dysfunction may precede heart disease by 3 to 5 years. Thus, it offers a critical window for early detection and intervention.

Can Viagra help?

Scientists have found that ED develops suddenly or at the age of 51 or even before that. The patients may also have other risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, or a smoking history. However, drugs like PDE5 inhibitors (e.g., Viagra, Cialis) may help a man with ED, but managing underlying cardiovascular risks is critical.