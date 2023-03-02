Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Is drinking raw milk not safe for consumption? Know here

The consumption of raw milk poses a significant risk of foodborne illness and is not recommended, especially for vulnerable populations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

Is drinking raw milk not safe for consumption? Know here
File Photo

There are several reasons why drinking raw milk may not be safe for consumption. Here are a few of them. 

 

  1. Risk of Foodborne Illness: Raw milk can contain harmful bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria that can cause serious illness or even death. These bacteria can be present in the milk due to contamination from the cow's udder or the environment.
  2. No Safety Regulations: Unlike pasteurized milk, which is subject to strict safety regulations, raw milk is not required to undergo the same safety measures, such as heat treatment, to eliminate harmful bacteria.
  3. Increased Risk for Vulnerable Populations: Infants, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of developing severe illness from consuming raw milk due to their increased susceptibility to foodborne illness.
  4. Nutritional Content: While some proponents of raw milk claim that it is more nutritious than pasteurized milk, there is little scientific evidence to support this claim. Additionally, the potential health risks associated with consuming raw milk outweigh any potential nutritional benefits.
  5. Availability: Raw milk may not be readily available or legal to purchase in some areas due to concerns about its safety.

 

In summary, the consumption of raw milk poses a significant risk of foodborne illness and is not recommended, especially for vulnerable populations. Pasteurization is a crucial step in ensuring the safety of milk, and consuming pasteurized milk is recommended for its nutritional benefits and reduced risk of foodborne illness.

 

Types of Raw Milks

 

Raw milk can come from a variety of animals, including cows, goats, sheep, and buffalo. Each type of raw milk can have a slightly different taste and nutritional profile. Here are some of the types of raw milk.

 

  1. Raw Cow's Milk: This is the most common type of raw milk and is often used to make cheese, butter, and yogurt. It is typically high in protein, calcium, and vitamin D.
  2. Raw Goat's Milk: This type of raw milk has a slightly tangy flavor and is often used as a substitute for cow's milk. It is high in protein and lower in lactose than cow's milk, making it easier for some people to digest.
  3. Raw Sheep's Milk: This type of raw milk is typically high in fat and protein and is often used to make cheese, yogurt, and ice cream.
  4. Raw Buffalo Milk: This type of raw milk is less common but is considered a delicacy in some cultures. It is higher in fat and protein than cow's milk and has a slightly sweeter taste.

 

It is important to note that the risks associated with consuming raw milk are similar for all types of raw milk, regardless of the animal it comes from. Raw milk can contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness, and there are no safety regulations in place to ensure that raw milk is free from contamination. Therefore, it is recommended that individuals consume pasteurized milk for its nutritional benefits and reduced risk of foodborne illness.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 621 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.