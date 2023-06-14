Search icon
Is drinking ice-cold water safe for your health? Know here

While it may be enjoyable to sip on cold water in the summer, there are several situations where it should be avoided.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:41 PM IST

Drinking water is an imperative aspect of upholding optimal well-being and hydration. Nevertheless, when it comes to the temperature of the water we ingest, a prevalent debate revolves around the safety of consuming cold refrigerated water. Let’s take a look into this subject and thoroughly explore the potential hazards associated with the consumption of cold water.

To start, drinking cold water can provide a rejuvenating and gratifying experience, particularly during sweltering weather or rigorous physical exertion. The chilling sensation of cold water aids in lowering the body's temperature and satiates thirst more efficiently than water at room temperature. Moreover, certain individuals find the taste of cold water more agreeable, thereby stimulating them to consume an ample amount throughout the day.

However, it is imperative to bear in mind a few considerations regarding the safety of consuming cold refrigerated water. One concern pertains to the possibility that extremely cold water may constrict blood vessels, thereby potentially affecting digestion and nutrient absorption. Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that moderate consumption of cold water is generally considered safe for the majority of individuals and does not inflict significant harm.

Another aspect deserving of consideration is the influence of cold water on the digestive system. Some individuals hold the belief that consuming cold water can impede digestion and disrupt the body's capacity to break down food. However, the scientific evidence substantiating this assertion remains limited, and the impact of cold water on digestion may vary from person to person. However, it is important to acknowledge that, according to Ayurveda, drinking ice-cold water can be disruptive to the digestive system.

Furthermore, individuals with tooth sensitivity may experience discomfort or pain when consuming very cold water. If you have a history of tooth sensitivity, it may be prudent to consume water at a slightly warmer temperature to avoid potential discomfort.

