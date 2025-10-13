Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Is Diwali 2025 on October 20 or 21? Check celebration date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, and more

Diwali 2025 falls on October 20, with Lakshmi Puja taking place during Pradosh Kaal. The festival celebrates light over darkness and good over evil. Key rituals include prayers, aartis, and lighting diyas. Diwali is celebrated over five days, including Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, and Bhai Dooj.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 02:44 PM IST

Is Diwali 2025 on October 20 or 21? Check celebration date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, and more
Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most eagerly awaited celebrations across India and worldwide. Known for its vibrancy and joy, Diwali marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. As 2025 approaches, there’s a common question: When exactly is Diwali? Is it on October 20 or 21? Let’s clear the confusion and explore the significance and rituals of this auspicious festival.

Diwali 2025: Date and timing

In 2025, Diwali falls on October 20, with the Amavasya (new moon) beginning at 3:44 PM on October 20 and ending at 5:54 PM on October 21. According to Drik Panchang, the best time for performing the main rituals, including the Lakshmi Puja, is on October 20, 2025, during the auspicious time windows:

  • Pradosh Kaal: 5:58 PM to 8:25 PM
  • Vrishabha Kaal: 7:31 PM to 9:33 PM

Among these, Pradosh Kaal, just after sunset, is especially significant for prayers and rituals, as it is believed to be a time of divine energy. When Vrishabha Lagna overlaps, the moment is considered even more spiritually powerful.

Significance and Rituals

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, celebrates the return of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya after their exile, symbolising the victory of good over evil. The festival is observed with great enthusiasm, from lighting diyas (earthen lamps) to bursting fireworks and exchanging gifts. Central to the celebration is the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, along with Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.

ALSO READ: Dev Diwali 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance of Dev Deepawali this year

On Diwali night, families perform the Lakshmi Puja, cleaning and decorating their homes in preparation to invite the goddess’s blessings for the coming year. It is believed that a clean, well-lit home attracts the divine presence of Lakshmi. Rituals include prayers, aartis (devotional songs), and offerings to both Lakshmi and Ganesha, seeking prosperity and wisdom.

The Five Days of Diwali

Diwali is celebrated over five days, each with its own unique significance:

  1. Dhanteras (October 18, 2025): The first day marks the beginning of Diwali, with prayers for wealth and prosperity.
  2. Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali) (October 20, 2025): Celebrating Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura.
  3. Diwali (October 20, 2025): The main day of Diwali, with Lakshmi Puja and the lighting of diyas.
  4. Govardhan Puja (October 22, 2025): Honouring Lord Krishna’s lifting of the Govardhan Mountain.
  5. Bhai Dooj (October 23, 2025): A day celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.

​Diwali 2025 promises to be a joyous occasion filled with rituals, celebrations, and time spent with loved ones. Mark October 20 on your calendar, and get ready to perform Lakshmi Puja during the auspicious Pradosh Kaal for a prosperous and blessed year ahead.

