Meet world's richest musician, billionaire artiste who doubled her net worth in 2 years, made Rs 18450 crore in 731 days, her name is..
Meet man who once sold firecrackers on Diwali for survival, now has net worth of Rs 20,83,00,00,00,000, name is…, business is…
Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, who is her husband?
RRB NTPC Graduate 2025 CBT 2 Answer Key released at rrbcd.gov.in, last date to raise objections is...
Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of Narak Chaturdashi
'Won't be shy in taking suggestions from them': Shubman Gill on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to ODI
UK PM Keir Starmer considers India's Aadhaar for Brit Card but will have different...
South Indian Actress Jyothika Turns 47: 7 best movies with husband Suriya showcasing magical on-screen chemistry
Why is Telangana Bandh today? Know what's open and closed in Hyderabad and other cities
'From Rs 300 to Rs 20000 to...': Farah Khan confirms hiking salary of Dilip due to their vlogs, filmmaker says 'don't ask me what he earns now'
LIFESTYLE
Chhoti Diwali 2025 falls on October 20, with Abhyang Snan as a key ritual. People lit diyas, offer prayers, and observe puja on a shubh muhurat.
Chhoti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi or Roop Chaudas, is celebrated a day before the Diwali festival. It marks Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon king Narakasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.
Narak Chaturdashi in 2025 falls on Monday, October 20. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 1:51 pm on October 19 and ends at 3:44 pm on October 20.
The festival’s main ritual is the Abhyang Snan or holy oil bath, considered highly auspicious. Devotees apply sesame oil or herbal pastes before sunrise during the Chaturdashi Tithi. This practice is believed to cleanse the body, mind, and soul, removing negative energy and protecting against misfortune.
For those observing the Abhyang Snan, the ideal time for the ritual is early morning on October 20, just after moonrise. Performing this ritual is said to bring positivity, health, and divine blessings for the year ahead.
ALSO READ: Is Diwali 2025 on October 20 or 21? Check celebration date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, and more
Chhoti Diwali involves several key rituals:
Abhyang Snan (Oil Bath): The body is massaged with sesame oil or an herbal paste to purify and energise.
Lighting diyas: 13 Small lamps are placed across homes to drive away darkness and attract positive energy.
Offerings to deities: While Diwali is linked to Goddess Lakshmi, Chhoti Diwali often involves prayers to Lord Krishna or Lord Shiva, asking for protection, health, and success.
Decorating the home: Devotees clean and decorate their houses, placing rangoli designs and arranging flowers to welcome prosperity.
Traditional sweets: Sharing sweets with family and neighbours to strengthen bonds and spread happiness.
ALSO READ: Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, time, rituals, significance of Chhoti Diwali