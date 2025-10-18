Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of Narak Chaturdashi

Chhoti Diwali 2025 falls on October 20, with Abhyang Snan as a key ritual. People lit diyas, offer prayers, and observe puja on a shubh muhurat.

Chhoti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi or Roop Chaudas, is celebrated a day before the Diwali festival. It marks Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon king Narakasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

When is Chhoti Diwali 2025?

Narak Chaturdashi in 2025 falls on Monday, October 20. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 1:51 pm on October 19 and ends at 3:44 pm on October 20.

The festival’s main ritual is the Abhyang Snan or holy oil bath, considered highly auspicious. Devotees apply sesame oil or herbal pastes before sunrise during the Chaturdashi Tithi. This practice is believed to cleanse the body, mind, and soul, removing negative energy and protecting against misfortune.

Shubh Muhurat for Chhoti Diwali 2025

For those observing the Abhyang Snan, the ideal time for the ritual is early morning on October 20, just after moonrise. Performing this ritual is said to bring positivity, health, and divine blessings for the year ahead.

ALSO READ: Is Diwali 2025 on October 20 or 21? Check celebration date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, and more

Puja and rituals

Chhoti Diwali involves several key rituals:

Abhyang Snan (Oil Bath): The body is massaged with sesame oil or an herbal paste to purify and energise.

Lighting diyas: 13 Small lamps are placed across homes to drive away darkness and attract positive energy.

Offerings to deities: While Diwali is linked to Goddess Lakshmi, Chhoti Diwali often involves prayers to Lord Krishna or Lord Shiva, asking for protection, health, and success.

Decorating the home: Devotees clean and decorate their houses, placing rangoli designs and arranging flowers to welcome prosperity.

Traditional sweets: Sharing sweets with family and neighbours to strengthen bonds and spread happiness.

ALSO READ: Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, time, rituals, significance of Chhoti Diwali