FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet world's richest musician, billionaire artiste who doubled her net worth in 2 years, made Rs 18450 crore in 731 days, her name is..

Meet man who once sold firecrackers on Diwali for survival, now has net worth of Rs 20,83,00,00,00,000, name is…, business is…

Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, who is her husband?

RRB NTPC Graduate 2025 CBT 2 Answer Key released at rrbcd.gov.in, last date to raise objections is...

Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of Narak Chaturdashi

'Won't be shy in taking suggestions from them': Shubman Gill on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to ODI

UK PM Keir Starmer considers India's Aadhaar for Brit Card but will have different...

South Indian Actress Jyothika Turns 47: 7 best movies with husband Suriya showcasing magical on-screen chemistry

Why is Telangana Bandh today? Know what's open and closed in Hyderabad and other cities

'From Rs 300 to Rs 20000 to...': Farah Khan confirms hiking salary of Dilip due to their vlogs, filmmaker says 'don't ask me what he earns now'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet world's richest musician, billionaire artiste who doubled her net worth in 2 years, made Rs 18450 crore in 731 days, her name is..

Meet billionaire artiste who doubled her net worth in 2 years, made Rs 18K crore

Meet man who once sold firecrackers on Diwali for survival, now has net worth of Rs 20,83,00,00,00,000, name is…, business is…

Meet man who once sold firecrackers on Diwali for survival, is now earning Rs...

RRB NTPC Graduate 2025 CBT 2 Answer Key released at rrbcd.gov.in, last date to raise objections is...

RRB NTPC Graduate 2025 CBT 2 Answer Key released, last date to raise objections

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of Narak Chaturdashi

Chhoti Diwali 2025 falls on October 20, with Abhyang Snan as a key ritual. People lit diyas, offer prayers, and observe puja on a shubh muhurat.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 01:13 PM IST

Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of Narak Chaturdashi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chhoti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi or Roop Chaudas, is celebrated a day before the Diwali festival. It marks Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon king Narakasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

When is Chhoti Diwali 2025?

Narak Chaturdashi in 2025 falls on Monday, October 20. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 1:51 pm on October 19 and ends at 3:44 pm on October 20.

The festival’s main ritual is the Abhyang Snan or holy oil bath, considered highly auspicious. Devotees apply sesame oil or herbal pastes before sunrise during the Chaturdashi Tithi. This practice is believed to cleanse the body, mind, and soul, removing negative energy and protecting against misfortune.

Shubh Muhurat for Chhoti Diwali 2025

For those observing the Abhyang Snan, the ideal time for the ritual is early morning on October 20, just after moonrise. Performing this ritual is said to bring positivity, health, and divine blessings for the year ahead.

ALSO READ: Is Diwali 2025 on October 20 or 21? Check celebration date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, and more

Puja and rituals

Chhoti Diwali involves several key rituals:

Abhyang Snan (Oil Bath): The body is massaged with sesame oil or an herbal paste to purify and energise.

Lighting diyas: 13 Small lamps are placed across homes to drive away darkness and attract positive energy.

Offerings to deities: While Diwali is linked to Goddess Lakshmi, Chhoti Diwali often involves prayers to Lord Krishna or Lord Shiva, asking for protection, health, and success.

Decorating the home: Devotees clean and decorate their houses, placing rangoli designs and arranging flowers to welcome prosperity.

Traditional sweets: Sharing sweets with family and neighbours to strengthen bonds and spread happiness.

ALSO READ: Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, time, rituals, significance of Chhoti Diwali

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vikas Kohli? His brother’s reaction raises eyebrows
Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vi
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama loses cool at Malti Chahar, latter says 'kapde pehen ke...'
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama loses cool at Malti Chahar, latter says 'kapde peh
Diwali 2025: 7 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 5,000 to combat indoor air pollution, check top deals on Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma
Diwali 2025: 7 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 5,000 to combat indoor air
Tata Trusts opposes SP Group’s push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out stakes by paying Rs 3,00,00,00,00,00,000
Tata Trusts opposes SP Group’s push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out..
Who is Noor Wali Mehsud? Elusive TTP chief who SHOCKED Pakistan after appearing alive on TV after surviving suspected airstrike
Who is Noor Wali Mehsud? Elusive TTP chief who SHOCKED Pakistan after appearing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE