Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Is Bhai Dooj 2023 on November 14 or November 15? Know shubh muhurat, significance of the festival

Bhai Dooj falls on new moon day and this occasion happens in October or November, based on the lunar calendar.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

On the second lunar day of the Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika or the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar's Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight), Bhai Dooj is celebrated with pomp and show. Bhai Dooj is an occasion where a sister bestows riches and good health upon her brother by applying tika or tilak on his forehead. Additionally, sisters invite their brothers to a lavish supper that includes their favourite entrees and desserts on this day. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the fifth day of the Diwali festivities.

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 15. Similar to Rakshabandhan, Bhai Dooj's deeper meaning emphasises a brother's need to watch out for his sister. Bhai Dooj, however, is also about the entire family getting together to celebrate unity and togetherness despite the numerous changes to festivals and what they mean. 

In the traditional style of observing the festival, sisters first perform aarti of their brothers and apply a red tika on the brother's forehead. This tika signifies a sister's deepest and heartfelt prayers for her brother, wherein she wishes for her brother's long life and happiness. 

While sisters perform the tilak act, brothers shower their sisters with love, and blessings, and also present to make the day even more special.

Bhai Dooj 2023 Shubh muhurat:

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time will begin at 01:10 PM and conclude at 03:19 PM on November 14, providing a duration of 2 hours and 9 minutes. Additionally, the Dwitiya Tithi will commence at 02:36 PM on November 14 and end at 01:47 PM on November 15.

  • Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time: 01:10 PM to 03:19 PM, November 14
  • Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 02:36 PM on November 14, 2023
  • Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 01:47 PM on November 15, 2023
