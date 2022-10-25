Is Bhai Dooj 2022 on October 26 or October 27? Know when to celebrate it, shubh muhurat, significance

File Photo

Bhai Dooj, with pomp and show, is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or of Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika. Bhai Dooj is a festival where a sister applies tika or tilak on her brother's forehead and blesses him with good health and prosperity. It is also a day when sisters invite their brothers for a full-fledged sumptuous meal that includes their favourite dishes/sweets.

Just like Rakshabandhan, the underlying significance of Bhai Dooj too is to highlight a brother's duty to protect his sister. However, with several changes being made to how festivals are celebrated and what they signify, Bhai Dooj is also about the whole family gathering to celebrate togetherness and oneness.

In the traditional style of observing the festival, sisters first perform aarti of their brothers and apply a red tika on the brother's forehead. This tika signifies a sister's deepest and heartfelt prayers for her brother, wherein she wishes for her brother's long life and happiness.

While sisters perform the tilak act, brothers shower their sisters with love, and blessings, and also present to make the day even more special.

Bhai Dooj 2022: When to celebrate Tikka this year?

The second day of Kartik Krishna Paksha falls on both October 26 and 27 this year. Bhai Dooj will begin at 02:43 pm on October 26 and will end at 12.45 pm on October 27. The auspicious time to do tilak is from 12:14 pm to 12:47 pm.

According to the date of Udaya, the Bhai Dooj festival will be celebrated on October 27 in many places. The auspicious time for Bhai Dooj on October 27 will be from 11.07 am to 12.46 pm.