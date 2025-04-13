Alkaline water, also known as alkaline ionised water, has a pH level slightly higher than regular drinking water.

A video is getting viral on social media, warning people about what it calls a major scam related to alkaline water. In recent years, we have also seen several famous celebrities claiming they only drink alkaline water for its supposed health benefits. But the question remains. Is it really required or even healthy?

In the viral clip shared on X, a woman cautions viewers that alkaline water is becoming the next big scam and is likely to enter India soon. She says whatever gets popular in the West eventually becomes viral in India and people often believe such trends without questioning them.

So what exactly is alkaline water

Alkaline water, also known as alkaline ionised water, has a pH level slightly higher than regular drinking water. The pH scale ranges from zero to fourteen. Seven is considered neutral. Anything below seven is acidic and anything above is alkaline. Most drinking water usually falls between 6.5 and 8.5 on the scale. Supporters believe that drinking water with a higher pH can neutralise acid in the body and offer benefits like better hydration, clearer skin and weight loss.

However, the woman in the video explains that this logic is flawed. She says our blood has a pH of 7.4 but our stomach has a pH of 1 to 1.5 which is very acidic. Whatever we eat or drink becomes acidic as soon as it enters the stomach and only turns alkaline again in the intestine. So drinking alkaline water makes no real difference.

She adds that the trend of alkaline water became popular in the West and is now being marketed as a health product in other countries. She warns viewers not to fall for this and says alkaline water is very expensive and not worth the money.

In the final part of the video, she calls it the biggest scam and urges people not to waste their money on it.

Although some people believe in the benefits of alkaline water, there is very limited scientific evidence to prove its long-term effects. Experts say that for most healthy individuals, regular water is enough to stay hydrated. As with any new health trend, it is best to consult a doctor before making changes to your routine.

