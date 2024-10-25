The package is designed for a 6-day, 5-night getaway and begins at INR 57,230 per person.

Those travelling to the Andaman Islands have a special package from Railways. You can now visit the Andaman Islands even more efficiently. If you want to visit Andaman on a budget, Railways has created a package that would cost you Rs 57,230. The tour will begin on December 5, 2024.

The package, named as “LTC Special Andaman Emeralds Ex- Visakhapatnam (SCBA50),” will begin from December 5, 2024. The flight will take off from Visakhapatnam Airport.

The tour package's pricing is based on occupancy. For triple occupancy, the price is Rs 57,230 per person, while double occupancy is priced at Rs 58,860 per person. For solo visitors, the package is available at Rs 75,115 per person.

Itinerary:

The itinerary curated by IRCTC includes Andaman’s prominent attractions.

On day 1st, visitors will visit the historic Cellular Jail, attend its famous light and sound show, and relax at Corbyn’s Cove Beach.

On Day 2nd, visitors will explore Ross Island, North Bay, and the Naval Marine Museum, offering a blend of history and natural beauty.

On Day 3rd, visitors will go on a cruise to Havelock Island, where they can unwind at the picturesque Radhanagar Beach.

On Day 4th, visitors will explore Kala Pathar Beach, the Natural Bridge, and Laxmanpur Beach, showcasing the island’s stunning coastal scenery.

On Day 5th, visitors will experience a beautiful sunrise at Bharatpur Beach before returning to Port Blair by cruise. The evening is reserved for leisure and shopping in Port Blair’s local markets, providing a chance to pick up souvenirs or simply enjoy the town’s relaxed vibe.

On Day 6th, the journey will conclude with an early morning flight back to Visakhapatnam, departing at 7:25 AM.

The package includes: