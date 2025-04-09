The itinerary shall be covering five of the 'seven sisters', of the lesser-travelled North Eastern region of India by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train.

IRCTC tour package: If you are someone who wants to explore the beauty of the Northeastern states, including Nagaland and Meghalaya, then you should check out the new tour package launched by IRCTC. The tour name is ‘North East Discovery' which will begin aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, starting April 22, a statement said. The tour starting from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station will cover top religious, adventurous, wildlife and other attractive locations in Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Kaziranga in Assam; Unakoti and Udaipur in Tripura; Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland; and Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya in its roughly 5800 km of entire travel distance, it said.

The tour will begin at Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station and include 14 nights and 15 days. The state-of-the-art Deluxe AC Tourist Train with AC I, AC II & AC III classes will accommodate a total of 156 tourists. Tourists can board/deboard at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Itawah, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi Railway Stations on this tourist train.

IRCTC North East Discovery tour price

At a price range starting from Rs 1,67,845 per person for AC 1 (coupe), Rs 1,49,815 per person for AC 1 (cabin), Rs 1,29,915 per person in AC 2 Tier, and Rs 1,16,905 in AC III, the IRCTC tourist train will be a 15-day all-inclusive tour package. For more details, check here.

IRCTC North East Discovery tour itinerary

The itinerary shall be covering five of the 'seven sisters', of the lesser travelled North Eastern region of India by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train.” The first stop of the train is Guwahati, where tourists will visit Kamakhya Temple, followed by Umananda Temple and a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra.

Tour itinerary: Guwahati - Itanagar - Sibsagar - Jorhat - Kaziranga - Unakoti - Agartala - Udaipur - Dimapur - Kohima - Shillong - Cherapunji

Train itinerary: Delhi Safdarjung (DSJ) - Guwahati - Naharlagun - Sibsagar Town - Furkating - Kumarghat Agartala - Dimapur - Guwahati - Delhi Safdarjung.

According to the IRCTC officials, the trip has been organised in such a way that all types of tourists such as nature lovers, devotees, wildlife enthusiasts and all other categories of travellers can enjoy the unexplored destinations of the Northeastern states.

Package Inclusions

-Train Journey by Deluxe AC tourist train in respective classes.

-05 nights stay in deluxe AC hotels as per itinerary.

-01 night at Guwahati.

-01 night at Kaziranga.

-01 night at Agartala.

-01 night at Kohima.

-01 night at Shillong.

-09 nights stay in respective rail coaches during overnight train journey.

-All meals: Morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner (vegetarian only)

-Onboard meals for AC I and AC II will be served in the train restaurant only.

-Onboard meals for 3 AC class will be served on the respective berth only.

-All transfers and sightseeing in AC vehicles.

-Brahmaputra river cruise.

-Jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park.

-Travel insurance for the passengers.

-IRCTC Tour Managers will travel throughout the tour for necessary assistance.

-Security on Train.

-All applicable Taxes