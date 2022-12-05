IRCTC Sundar Saurashtra Gujarat package: 8-day Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Dwarka, Somnath tour at low cost

IRCTC Gujarat Package: Facilities of the tour include train tickets, cabs to visit these sites, breakfast and dinner.

Gujarat is one of the country's most beautiful states. However, many people in the north don't know about its potential for tourism. The state has a vibrant culture, food, and tourism culture. The state is many times called The Land of Legends. Gujarat is also home to Asiatic Lions. It has beautiful beaches and ancient temples. Those who want to visit the state can avail of IRCTC's Sundar Saurashtra package. Apart from being the most interesting tour, it is very cost-effective too. Here are the salient points of the Gujarat tour.

Sundar Saurashta's IRCTC package will be for 7 nights and 8 days. This tour package will start on December 14, 2022. Those who want to avail the package will start their journey from Hyderabad's Secunderabad district. This tour package will cover Gujarat's cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Dwarka and Somnath.

The train will reach Vadodara at 11 am on Thursday of that week. These passengers will be taken to the Statue of Unity. On the third day, they will be taken to Laxmi Vilas Palace, Akshardham Temple. They will spend their first day in Ahmedabad. On the fourth day, travelers will go to the Sabarmati Ashram, Watson Museum, Gandhi Museum and Swami Narayan Temple. On the fifth day, they will be taken to Dwarka, Somnath Temple. At night, they will leave from the Porbandar temple to Swami Narayan Temple.

Facilities of the tour include train tickets, cabs to visit these sites, breakfast and dinner and a hotel stay.

Price structure of IRCTC Honeymoon Package for Gujarat: If a family of three people is going on the trip, they will have to pay Rs 22,850 per person. If they travel in a normal sleeper class, the prices will be Rs 20,055. If more than three people are going on the trip, Rs 17455 per person will be charged.