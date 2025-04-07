The IRCTC Nepal Tour Package will start on April 14 and end on April 19.

Nepal is one of the beautiful countries in the world. It is famous for having the world's highest mountain peak, Mount Everest. But besides this, India's neighbour boasts many natural places with picturesque landscapes. If you are someone who wants to explore this Himalayan nation, then IRCTC has announced a 'Nepal Tour Package' at an affordable price. The package comprises 5 nights and 6 days and covers destinations like Kathmandu (Nepal's capital) and Pokhara. The name of the IRCTC Nepal tour package is MYSTICAL NEPAL PACKAGE EX MUMBAI.

The number of seats in the tour package is limited, so passengers are advised to book the tour package as soon as possible. To make a booking, visit the official website of IRCTC www.irctctourism.com. The tour will start on April 14 and end on April 19. The second trip will start from May 7 and will continue till 12 May. The flight will take off from Mumbai to Kathmandu. Through IRCTC's Nepal tour package, many beautiful places of this country will be explored, including Pashupatinath Temple, Boudhanath Stupa, Durbar Square, Tibetan Refugee Center, Swayambhunath Stupa, Manokamna Temple, Surangkot, Bindhyabasini Temple, Devil's Falls and Gupteshwar Mahadev Cave.

IRCTC Nepal Tour Package Price

The cost for a single occupancy will be Rs 54,930, while the double occupancy will cost Rs 46,900 per person. For more details, click HERE.

Package Includes:

-Airfare from Mumbai to Kathmandu and back to Mumbai on Indigo airline

-Return Airport

-Meals: Modified American plan (5 Breakfasts & 5 Dinners, as per itinerary) Veg/Non Veg/Jain Meals available.

-All Transfers by AC Deluxe Coach

-Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Bouddhanath Stupa and Durbar Square, Tibetan Refugee Centre and Swayambhunath Stupa. Manakamana Temple, Surangkot, Bindhyabasini Mandir Devil’s Fall Gupteshwar Mahadev Cave.

- One local English speaking tour guide in Nepal.

- 03 nights’ Kathmandu accommodation & 02 nights at Pokhara accommodation

- Travel insurance up to 70 years

- Nepal Permit

