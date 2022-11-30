IRCTC Honeymoon package for Andaman and Nicobar shouldn't be missed

Andaman Islands

New Delhi: IRCTC has brought a new tour package for those who can't spend more than Rs 50,000 on their honeymoon. The name of this tour package is Romantic Andaman Holidays-Gold. People can book this package and spend quality time with their partners. The starting date of this IRCTC package is December 4. So those who are getting married in the first week of December can subscribe to this package.

The package will start from Port Blair airport. You will be picked up from here. This tour will be 6 nights and 7 days. You will be taken to several tourist hotspots and extended other facilities.

People with children can also book the package for some extra cost.

Firstly, tourists will be taken to the Port Blair hotel. After lunch, they will be taken to a beach. Then, they will be taken to the Cellular Jail where Indian freedom fighters used to be incarcerated.

The next day, they will be taken to North Bay Island where people can enjoy water sports at their own expense. They can also roam about the markets near the beach.

On the third day, you can take a ferry to Havelock Island and visit the famous Radha Nagar Beach and Kala Patthar Beach, and the next day you can also visit Elephanta Beach.

One can also visit Neil Island and watch the sunset at Natural Bridge and Laxmanpur Beach. After visiting the Bharatpur beach on the fifth day, tourists can leave for Port Blair by evening.

The fare for this tour package for couples is Rs 31,925. Add Rs 18,170 per person if you are taking children above the age of 5.