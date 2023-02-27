Search icon
IRCTC Char Dham yatra tour package 2023, food and accommodation included, check price and how to register online

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

The registration process for Char Dham yatra has begun already. Char Dham Yatra comprises Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Rishikesh tours. IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has released a tour package for the Char Dham yatra- Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Rishikesh. The tour will be for 11 nights and 12 days. 

According to the IRCTC package, the destinations Covered in the tour are Mumbai – Delhi - Haridwar – Barkot – Jankichatti – Yamunotri – Uttarkashi – Gangotri – Guptkashi – Son Prayag – Kedarnath – Badrinath – Haridwar- Delhi - Mumbai

There are many options for Departure Dates such as: 

  • 21.05.2023 to 01.06.2023;
  • 28.05.2023 to 08.06.2023;
  • 04.06.2023 to 15.06.2023;
  • 11.06.2023 to 22.06.2023;
  • 18.06.2023 to 29.06.2023;

The trip includes

  • Return Airfare (Mumbai – Delhi - Mumbai), accommodation, local Transfer from Delhi Airport & Sightseeing by Non AC Tempo Travelers.
  • Breakfast & Dinner as per the Itinerary. (MAP)
  • Travel Insurance
  • Parking Charges, Driver Batta, Toll Tax 

Package Cost: 

  • Single Occupancy: Rs 91400 
  • Double Occupancy: Rs 69900 
  • Triple Occupancy: Rs 67000

Char Dham Yatra begins in April- May every year and lasts till October-November. The registration process for char dham yatra is mandatory for all tourists. Registration can be done for the yatra online in three ways -- official website, WhatsApp, and toll-free number. The official website is www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in. Registrations can also be done through WhatsApp number 8394833833 by typing 'yatra' or call on toll-free number 01351364.

For booking check the IRCTC website: www.irctctourism.com

