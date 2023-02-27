IRCTC Char Dham yatra tour package 2023, food and accommodation included, check price and how to register online

File photo

The registration process for Char Dham yatra has begun already. Char Dham Yatra comprises Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Rishikesh tours. IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has released a tour package for the Char Dham yatra- Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Rishikesh. The tour will be for 11 nights and 12 days.

According to the IRCTC package, the destinations Covered in the tour are Mumbai – Delhi - Haridwar – Barkot – Jankichatti – Yamunotri – Uttarkashi – Gangotri – Guptkashi – Son Prayag – Kedarnath – Badrinath – Haridwar- Delhi - Mumbai

There are many options for Departure Dates such as:

21.05.2023 to 01.06.2023;

28.05.2023 to 08.06.2023;

04.06.2023 to 15.06.2023;

11.06.2023 to 22.06.2023;

18.06.2023 to 29.06.2023;

The trip includes

Return Airfare (Mumbai – Delhi - Mumbai), accommodation, local Transfer from Delhi Airport & Sightseeing by Non AC Tempo Travelers.

Breakfast & Dinner as per the Itinerary. (MAP)

Travel Insurance

Parking Charges, Driver Batta, Toll Tax

Package Cost:

Single Occupancy: Rs 91400

Double Occupancy: Rs 69900

Triple Occupancy: Rs 67000

Char Dham Yatra begins in April- May every year and lasts till October-November. The registration process for char dham yatra is mandatory for all tourists. Registration can be done for the yatra online in three ways -- official website, WhatsApp, and toll-free number. The official website is www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in. Registrations can also be done through WhatsApp number 8394833833 by typing 'yatra' or call on toll-free number 01351364.

For booking check the IRCTC website: www.irctctourism.com