IRCTC tour package to Ayodhya, Kathmandu, Prayagraj, Varanasi, check 'Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra' price, dates here

Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra: The Indian Railways and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a tour package for those who want to visit Ayodhya, Kathmandu, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. This tour will showcase four important pilgrimage and heritage destinations in 10 days tour. The tour will be of 9 nights and 10 days which includes a train Journey, night stay accommodation and travel insurance.

Destinations and visits covered:

Ayodhya: Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, SaryuGhat, Nandigram.

Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, SaryuGhat, Nandigram. Kathmandu: Pashupatinath Temple, Darbar Squire, Swaymbhunath Stupa.

Pashupatinath Temple, Darbar Squire, Swaymbhunath Stupa. Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, SankatMochan temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and temple, Ganga Aarti at VaranasGhat.

Tulsi Manas temple, SankatMochan temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and temple, Ganga Aarti at VaranasGhat. Prayagraj: Ganga - Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple.

Tour name: Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra

Duration: 09 Nights/10 Days

Tour Date: 31.03.2023

Tour Itinerary:

Jalandhar City - Ayodhya - Kathmandu - Varanasi - Prayagraj - Jalandhar City

Train Itinerary:

No. of seats: 600

Package Price: per person