IRCTC tour package to Ayodhya, Kathmandu, Prayagraj, Varanasi, check 'Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra' price, dates here

Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra: The Indian Railways and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a tour package for those who want to visit Ayodhya, Kathmandu, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. This tour will showcase four important pilgrimage and heritage destinations in 10 days tour. The tour will be of 9 nights and 10 days which includes a train Journey, night stay accommodation and travel insurance.
Destinations and visits covered:
Tour name: Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra
Duration: 09 Nights/10 Days
Tour Date: 31.03.2023
Tour Itinerary:
Jalandhar City - Ayodhya - Kathmandu - Varanasi - Prayagraj - Jalandhar City
Train Itinerary:
No. of seats: 600
Package Price: per person