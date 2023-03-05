Search icon
IRCTC affordable Kerala tour package for 5 nights, 7 days including accommodation and meals, check price here

The tour will be of five nights and six days which includes travel insurance, accommodation, breakfast, and one night stay in a houseboat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

Freepik

The Indian Railways and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a tour package for those who want to experience the scenic beauties of Kerala. The tour will be of five nights and six days which includes travel insurance, accommodation, breakfast, and one night stay in a houseboat.

The tour will begin with the pick up from Ernakulam Railway Station or Cochin Airport. 

  • Package Name: Ravishing Kerala with Houseboat stay
  • Destination Covered: Cochin - Munnar -Thekkady - Kumarakom/ Alleppey - Cochin
  • Traveling Mode: Road

Booking price: 

  • Double Occupancy: Rs.24785/-
  • Triple Occupancy: Rs.19065/-

Cost Includes: 

  • Transportation - AC vehicle for the entire tour.
  • 1 Night stay at a hotel in Cochin with Breakfast 
  • 2 Night stay at a hotel in Munnar with Breakfast
  • 1 Night stay at a hotel in Thekkady with Breakfast
  • 1 Night stay in a houseboat  at Kumarakom/Alleppey with Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner 
  • Accommodation in Munnar and Thekkady
  • Toll, parking and all applicable taxes for above services.
  • All sightseeing and excursions as per the itinerary
  • Travel Insurance

Tour operational dates: 

  • March 2023: 01-31
  • April 2023: 01-30
  • May 2023: 01-26
