IRCTC affordable Kerala tour package for 5 nights, 7 days including accommodation and meals, check price here

The Indian Railways and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a tour package for those who want to experience the scenic beauties of Kerala. The tour will be of five nights and six days which includes travel insurance, accommodation, breakfast, and one night stay in a houseboat.

The tour will begin with the pick up from Ernakulam Railway Station or Cochin Airport.

Package Name: Ravishing Kerala with Houseboat stay

Ravishing Kerala with Houseboat stay Destination Covered: Cochin - Munnar -Thekkady - Kumarakom/ Alleppey - Cochin

Cochin - Munnar -Thekkady - Kumarakom/ Alleppey - Cochin Traveling Mode: Road

Booking price:

Double Occupancy: Rs.24785/-

Triple Occupancy: Rs.19065/-

Cost Includes:

Transportation - AC vehicle for the entire tour.

1 Night stay at a hotel in Cochin with Breakfast

2 Night stay at a hotel in Munnar with Breakfast

1 Night stay at a hotel in Thekkady with Breakfast

1 Night stay in a houseboat at Kumarakom/Alleppey with Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Accommodation in Munnar and Thekkady

Toll, parking and all applicable taxes for above services.

All sightseeing and excursions as per the itinerary

Travel Insurance

Tour operational dates: