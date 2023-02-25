IRCTC affordable Goa tour package including sightseeing, flights, meals and accommodation, check price details

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Do you dream of going to India's favorite tourist destination, Goa? IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has released a tour package for Goa from Indore. The tour will commence on March 1 and will continue till March 4. The tour includes a Confirmed to-and-fro train journey in Sleeper Class, Road transfer, accommodation, meals and sightseeing as per the itinerary.
- Package Name: Goa Vacations Ex Indore
- Destination Covered: North Goa and South Goa
- Meal Plan: Breakfast and Dinner
- Tour Dates: March 01, 2023
Package Includes:
- Economy class air travel for Indore – Goa – Indore sector.
- Sightseeing as per the itinerary
- 03 nights accommodation
- Meals: 03 Breakfasts and 03 Dinners.
- All transfers and sightseeing as per tour itinerary
Package Tariff: Cost Per Person
- Single Occupancy: 26900
- Double Occupancy: 20950
- Triple Occupancy: 20500
For booking check the IRCTC website: www.irctctourism.com