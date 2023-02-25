IRCTC affordable Goa tour package including sightseeing, flights, meals and accommodation, check price details

File photo

Do you dream of going to India's favorite tourist destination, Goa? IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has released a tour package for Goa from Indore. The tour will commence on March 1 and will continue till March 4. The tour includes a Confirmed to-and-fro train journey in Sleeper Class, Road transfer, accommodation, meals and sightseeing as per the itinerary.

Package Name: Goa Vacations Ex Indore

Destination Covered: North Goa and South Goa

Meal Plan: Breakfast and Dinner

Tour Dates: March 01, 2023

Package Includes:

Economy class air travel for Indore – Goa – Indore sector.

Sightseeing as per the itinerary

03 nights accommodation

Meals: 03 Breakfasts and 03 Dinners.

All transfers and sightseeing as per tour itinerary

Package Tariff: Cost Per Person

Single Occupancy: 26900

Double Occupancy: 20950

Triple Occupancy: 20500

For booking check the IRCTC website: www.irctctourism.com