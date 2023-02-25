Search icon
IRCTC affordable Goa tour package including sightseeing, flights, meals and accommodation, check price details

IRCTC affordable Goa tour package: The tour will commence on March 1

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

Do you dream of going to India's favorite tourist destination, Goa? IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has released a tour package for Goa from Indore. The tour will commence on March 1 and will continue till March 4. The tour includes a Confirmed to-and-fro train journey in Sleeper Class, Road transfer, accommodation, meals and sightseeing as per the itinerary.

  • Package Name: Goa Vacations Ex Indore
  • Destination Covered: North Goa and South Goa
  • Meal Plan: Breakfast and Dinner
  • Tour Dates: March 01, 2023

Package Includes:

  • Economy class air travel for Indore – Goa – Indore sector.
  • Sightseeing as per the itinerary  
  • 03 nights accommodation  
  • Meals: 03 Breakfasts and 03 Dinners.
  • All transfers and sightseeing as per tour itinerary 

Package Tariff: Cost Per Person

  • Single Occupancy: 26900
  • Double Occupancy: 20950
  • Triple Occupancy: 20500

For booking check the IRCTC website: www.irctctourism.com

