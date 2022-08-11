Apple iPhone 14 launch on September 6? iPhone 14 Pro models likely to be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro variants

iPhone 14 Pro models likely to be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro variants

Apple is anticipated to reveal the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September. iPhone 14 launch is likely to be preponed by a week to September 6. Reports have claimed Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro likely to be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro models. It will be a matter of concern who are willingly waiting for the new iPhone models- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models.

According to the analyst, the price of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series would rise by around 15% from last year.Those who want to upgrade will find it worrying. While the price hike may still be justifiable for iPhone 14 Pro variants, it’s the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max buyers who could face a tough time.

According to the report, in the US, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max models could start at:

iPhone 14: could start at $899

iPhone 14 Max: could start at could start at $999, expected $899

iPhone 14 Pro: could start at $1,099, an increase from iPhone 13 Pro base model price.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: could start at $1,199, a $100 increase from iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB variant.

Taiwan Economic Times reports that Apple has notified suppliers that it now anticipates greater sales of the iPhone 14 series and that it will ship 95 million units.

According to reports, the iPhone 14 series would begin selling on September 16 in India and around the world, 10 days after its official debut. On Tuesday, September 6, the iPhone 14 event may take place, according to Max Winebach. To fit the new internals, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are reportedly rumoured to have a larger profile and a better camera module.