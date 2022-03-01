'Invaders will die on our land': Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna joins fight against Russia

Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Leena has vouched to protect her country against Russia's invasion. Lenna took her Instagram and expressed her feeling about the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis. In one of the images, Anastasiia is seen geared in military gear, with an assault rifle with the caption, '#standforukraine #handsoffukraine.'

Here's the picture

Lenna's Instagram profile has a few pictures in which she's holding the rifle and proclaiming her love for the country. In another video, she is doing firing practise, and in the caption, she added that invaders will be pinned down. "The invaders will die on our Ukrainian lands! Wait and see! Please, share more information about this situation! Support Ukraine! Stop Russian aggression! You can help us! Anyone who wants to join the defence of security in Europe and the world can come and stand side by side with Ukrainians against the invaders of the 21st century. Ask your embassy.

Check out dedicated Lenna's warning against invaders

Like other Ukrainians, even Lenna doesn't want the battle. In one of the posts, she shared a video showing different glimpses of war and said that she's not from the military, but she believes that Ukraine will win. "I am not a military, just a woman, just normal human. Just a person, like all people of my country. I am also a airsoft player for years. All pictures in my profile to inspire people. I had a normal life just on Wednesday, like millions people. I don’t do any propaganda except showing that our woman of Ukraine - strong, confident and powerful. I appreciate all attention and support to my country, all people in Ukraine we fight every day against Russian aggression. We will win!

Lenna has won the Miss Ukraine competition in 2015. She has been graduated in marketing and management from Slavistik University in Kyiv. Reportedly, she works as a public relations manager in Turkey, Ankara, Bodrum, and Istanbul.