International Youth Day: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to generate awareness

International Youth Day is observed on August 12 every year to generate awareness about certain cultural and legal issues surrounding youth. The day was marked by the United Nations, and it was first observed on August 12, 2000.

The day is considered to be an opportunity for governments and other authorities to work on issues related to the youth via concerts, cultural events, workshops and meetings involving various national and local government officials. It is also a celebration of the potential of youth as global partners.

The idea to mark International Youth Day was first brought ahead in 1991 when youth gathered in Vienna for the first session of the World Youth Forum of the United Nations System.

International Youth Day 2022: Quotes

“Youth is a dream, a form of chemical madness.” - F Scott Fitzgerald

"Keep true to the dreams of your youth." - Friedrich Schiller

"Youth is something I never wanna take for granted. I just want to smile and live life." - Tyler, The Creator

"The young do not know enough to be prudent, and therefore they attempt the impossible - and achieve it, generation..." - Pearl S Buck

"Good habits formed at youth make all the difference." – Aristotle

"My faith is in the younger generation, the modern generation, out of them will come my workers. They will work out the whole problem, like lions." - Swami Vivekananda

WhatsApp wishes for International Youth Day 2022

Wishing all the youngsters a bright future today. Happy International Youth Day!

Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. Here’s to all the young people out there. Happy Youth Day!

The future is in your hands. Happy Youth Day!

The most important thing is to enjoy your life – to be happy because that’s all that matters.

On World Youth Day, we celebrate the power and potential of young people worldwide. I wish all the young people a happy International Youth Day!

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. Happy International Youth Day!

WhatsApp messages for International Youth Day 2022

The youth of a country shape its future. Best wishes on Youth Day to the young brains and minds of our nation.

The duty of the youth is to be responsible towards themselves, their families, society and the country.

The future of a nation is defined by the young population. The youth are the best resources a country can have.

Youth must always be empowered with freedom but along with a sense of responsibility….. Have a Happy Youth Day.

Make the most out of your young days, you’ll never be this young again. Enjoy the time yet be responsible!