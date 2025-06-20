International Yoga Day is not only a celebration of Indian cultural heritage, but this day reminds the world that humanity can be tied together in the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

International Yoga Day 2025: Yoga is a traditional way of Indian culture and healthy living. Yoga not only keeps you physically fit, but also improves mental health. International Yoga Day 2025 is celebrated every year on 21st June so that people around the world can learn about the benefits of yoga and take advantage of it. International Yoga Day is not only a celebration of Indian cultural heritage, but this day reminds the world that humanity can be tied together in the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

Today, when the whole world is celebrating International Yoga Day, we are going to tell you about the history, theme and importance of this day.

International Yoga Day: History

The foundation of International Yoga Day was laid on September 27, 2014, when the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, presented this idea during his first address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In his speech, he said: "Yoga is the priceless gift of India's ancient tradition. It is a coordination of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment. It is a holistic approach to health and well-being." This proposal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supported by 177 countries. This was the largest support in UN history for any proposal. In just 75 days, i.e. on December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly recognised June 21 as International Yoga Day. Since then, International Yoga Day is celebrated every year with a special theme.

International Yoga Day: Theme

This year, i.e. in 2025, the theme of International Yoga Day is - "Yoga for One Earth, One Health". This year's theme shows that our health and the health of the Earth are interconnected. It is related to that old idea of ​​​​India's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. This time, the whole world is going to celebrate the 11th Yoga Day.

Why was the date of June 21 chosen?

June 21 is the longest day of the year (summer solstice), which has spiritual significance in the northern hemisphere. This day is also considered to be the beginning of “Aadan Kaal” in Indian culture, which is suitable for yoga practice. International Yoga Day was celebrated for the first time on June 21, 2015, on Rajpath, Delhi.

Health benefits of doing yoga

Yoga provides mental peace through meditation and breathing techniques.

Regular yoga practice makes the muscles of the body strong and flexible.

Some special asanas provide relief from problems like constipation and indigestion.

Yoga controls blood pressure and keeps the heart healthy.

Yoga helps in getting deep sleep by removing insomnia and restlessness.

Yoga increases the body's ability to fight diseases.

Yoga speeds up metabolism and controls obesity.

Pranayama strengthens the lungs and provides relief from shortness of breath.

