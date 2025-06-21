Here are five great face yoga poses that will make you glow from within.

Face yoga is a revolutionary method backed by the power of science and Ayurveda that has truly taken skin care to the next level. The blend of massage, facial exercises and acupuncture not only fights common skin problems but also makes you look younger by increasing blood circulation and keeping facial muscles firm and toned.

Here are five great face yoga poses that will make you "glow from within."

Face yoga to remove a double chin

Start by placing your index and middle finger on one half of your chin to avoid unnecessarily pulling or stretching any loose skin. Now, place the palm of your other hand perpendicular to your chin. Start swiping from your jaw area to the base of the ear lobe. When you reach your ear lobe, bend and tuck your elbow while lifting it in the air. Repeat this exercise 20 times on your jaw, half of your face first. Then support the side you just practised. Support half of your chin with your two fingers (index and middle finger). Take the flat side of your other palm perpendicular to the jaw area. Begin massaging the other side with the same sculpting-tuck and lift motion 20 times.

Face Yoga for Dark Circles, Hollow Eyes, Double Chin and Sagging Lips

Apply oil to the entire face, jaw, cheeks and forehead. Then, apply pressure with the heel of your palm from the jaw line upwards, from the cheek muscles to make your face stretch and perfect, repeat 3 times. Now, begin swiping the forehead with firm pressure in opposite directions – 20 times. Begin with a swipe-up motion under the eyes “A” - Swipe - Lift - Drain. For the upper eyelid, create a “V” - Swipe - Lift - Drain. Then, place an “X” on your neck and massage it 6 times. Finally, create a 3-finger channel path on your neck for 30 seconds.

Face Yoga for Anti-Ageing - Forehead Lifter

With your index and middle finger, start by making a "V" and massaging the centre of your third eye in a circular motion, as one finger follows the other. With this motion, you are releasing any muscle tension from the 11-line area. Now we move on to the upper muscles of your eyebrows, the sides of your forehead and below your temples. Left and right. This is targeting the entire corrugator muscle, lifting your eyebrows and erasing or reducing any brow lines covering the forehead area.

Face Yoga for Cheeks - The Cheek Hook

This is the best exercise to lift your cheeks. For this exercise, bend your index finger and make a hook with it. Place the index finger right next to your nose. Move your fingers to the top of your ears. Once you reach the top of your ear, move your finger upwards, reinforcing muscle memory, lift your face and rest it on the sides of your hairline. Repeat this movement on both sides simultaneously for a count of 20.

Face Yoga for Cheeks and Neck - The Swan Neck

Sit up straight, keep your back straight, spine erect and tilt your head. Place the lower lip over the upper lip. Tilt your head back slightly and hold for a count of 12. Turn to the left, keeping your shoulder, chin and nose in one line. Hold for a count of 12 and repeat 3 times.

A slim and well-shaped face is not just for Greek gods. Regularly practising face yoga can help relieve all skin problems and ageing and make you glow from within!

Sit or lie down in a comfortable position- Sit or lie down in a comfortable position so that you can do the asanas easily.

Also read: Easy weight loss hacks: Can drinking water really help you lose weight? Know what experts suggest