International Yoga Day 2023: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, greetings to promote healthy lifestyle | Photo: Pixabay (Representative image)

The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of yoga and all of its advantages. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that there be a day set aside for yoga at the UN General Assembly. The International Day of Yoga was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014.

"Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" will be the focus of International Yoga Day in 2023, which symbolises our shared aspiration of "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

International Yoga Day 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes to raise awareness and promote good health

1. You always have power over your surroundings within, even when it is out of your hands. Wishing you a happy International Yoga Day.

2. Allow this Yoga Day to revive you all year long! Happy International Yoga Day to you and your loved ones!

3. God gives you power as you breathe in. Your breath reflects the service you give to the world when you exhale. Hope ypu have a happy and healthy International Yoga Day!

4. Yoga is a lovely, healthy method to live a longer, happier life. I'm wishing you health on International Yoga Day.

5. Yoga may help you experience excellent health and fitness, so I hope you'll make a vow to yourself today to make time for yoga on this International Yoga Day!

READ | International Yoga Day 2023: From Virat Kohli to Malaika Arora, celebrities visit these 5 yoga retreats in Indi

Send these yoga day motivational quotes on International Yoga Day:

1. 'Yoga is the stillness amid motion' by Swami Vivekananda

2. 'Yoga is the fountain of youth. It’s exercise, meditation, and philosophy rolled into one' by Deepak Chopra

3. 'Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self' by The Bhagavad Gita

4. 'True meditation is about being fully present with everything that is including discomfort and challenges. It is not an escape from life' by Craig Hamilton

5. 'Yoga begins with listening. When we listen, we are giving space to what is' by Richard Freeman