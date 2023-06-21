Search icon
International Yoga Day 2023: Expert shares why yoga should be a part of your fitness regime

Yoga is not just an exercise; it is a science, a discipline, and a way of life. It focuses on improving not only the external body but also the internal aspects like digestion, memory, and overall well-being.

Reported By:Shweta Singh| Edited By: Shweta Singh |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

As India marks the 9th International Yoga Day with the theme “Yoga for Vaudhav kutumbakam” which also represents as “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” This theme emphasises the healthy being of every individual irrespective of any discrimination with the regular practice of Yoga. 

Yoga has a long and rich history that dates back over 5,000 years to ancient India. It was originally developed as a spiritual practice, and over time, it evolved into a physical practice as well. Today, yoga is practiced all over the world and has become a popular form of exercise and stress relief.

In an exclusive interview with DNA India, Yoga and wellness coach, Shikha Mehra shared, ''Yoga is not just an exercise; it is a science, a discipline, and a way of life. It focuses on improving not only the external body but also the internal aspects like digestion, memory, and overall well-being. Regular and consistent practice of yoga benefits cardiovascular health, flexibility, strength, balance, endurance, agility, and reduces stress. It also enhances focus, concentration, and mental and emotional well-being.''

She also added, ''Yoga should be practiced holistically, with awareness and mindfulness. Asanas (physical postures) done mindfully help release stress from the body and have a positive impact on mental health. Breathing exercises bring awareness to the present moment, helping let go of negativity and stress. Yoga brings balance to the body, mind, and soul, and promotes better thinking and responding instead of reacting.''

She concluded by saying, ''Practicing yoga daily improves lung functioning, circulation, and overall energy flow in the body. It keeps you focused on the present moment, allowing you to release anger and negativity. Yoga is a disciplined framework that encompasses practices like pranayama (breathing exercises) and dhyanam (meditation), aiming to bring balance to all aspects of life and take you on an inner journey to understand yourself. It can also help you connect with a higher consciousness and foster qualities like grace, gratitude, empathy, and humbleness.''

Also read: International Yoga Day 2023: From Virat Kohli to Malaika Arora, celebrities visit these 5 yoga retreats in India

 

 

