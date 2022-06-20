International Yoga Day 2022: Effective asanas to strengthen your core muscles

Pixabay/Instagram

To make your core muscles stronger, you don't only have to hit the gym. Yoga is a great resource to use for strengthening your back and abs. Yoga classes may come to mind as being calm and meditative or requiring smooth transitions between poses.

1. Boat pose



Boat Pose is a common yoga posture that can strengthen your core. This upright position enhances stability and movement. Starting in a seated position, extend your legs in front of you. Lengthen your spine by sitting up straight, and then slowly lean back while bending your knees.



2. Side plank

This basic position also includes a static hold to strengthen your core's endurance. Your obliques are the focus of this sideways pose.



3. Plank

While in the Side Plank Pose, you can add movement to draw additional attention to your obliques. Stability is created by holding the side plank, and mobility activates the newly-developed, stronger muscles.



4. Bridge pose

Hold the position as you continue to breathe in and out. Holding it will help your back muscles, especially the erector muscles that support your spine, get stronger. Your low back is the focus of the Bridge Pose. For 10 to 20 breaths, maintain the position.



5. Cat-cow pose

The external obliques are the focus of this exercise, which is a great method to warm up your abdomen.



6. Chair Pose

Your core can all be strengthened while you quickly warm up in chair posture. Knit your ribs together while pulling your navel in toward your spine.

Curating a sequence that concentrates on a certain body part, such as the legs, arms, or core, is one way to approach yoga-based workouts. Though area-focused workouts allow you to get more particular strengthening advantages and may even fix muscle imbalances in your weaker areas, total-body strengthening is still necessary for general health and fitness.