International Yoga Day 2022: Asanas to improve lung strength

Yoga is considered as the best way to boost strength, flexibility and overall well-being. An increasing number of people are now gaining consciousness about the impact of Yoga. Asanas and pranayamas can help to improve lung strength which is extremely crucial especially as Covid-19 is known to attack the lungs of the victim.

There are many breathing techniques to improve the capacity of your lungs to take in oxygen. You can also practise some exercises that are beneficial for both your heart and your lungs. These include camel pose, bow pose and wheel pose.

Some yoga asanas combined with specific breathing patterns can help to cleanse your lungs. This is an easy way to remove mucus from the lungs and airways.

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. The idea was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year, the theme will focus on ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

Here are some yoga asanas and breathing exercises that can help you to improve your lung capacity -

Bhramari Pranayama: Also known as the ‘Humming Bee Breath’, this pranayama helps to soothe the nervous system and relieves hypertension. It is a self-healing easy-to-do exercise.

Bhastrika Pranayama: This pranayama is great for asthmatic patients as it helps to remove mucus from the nose and chest. It is also known as ‘Bellow Breath’ and is great for boosting lung capacity.

Khand Pranayama: This is a breathing technique where the breath is divided into two parts. It is great to strengthen lung capacity.

Chakrasana: This Yoga asana has to be performed while deep stretching the chest and shoulder muscles. It is a great exercise to improve breathing.

Dhanurasana: This is a back-bending asana. Also known as the bow pose, the dhanurasana is best to strengthen your back muscles. It opens up the chest region too.

Yoga is a safe and holistic practice to improve your health at any place. Despite being gentle, it is proven to be highly effective as it can help to improve your physical fitness and strengthen your mental health as well.