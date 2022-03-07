International Women's Day 2022: WhatsApp messages, wishes, SMS, quotes for the ladies in your life

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th, and it is a time to recognise those women who have worked to change the world, to remove societal taboos through their labour, and to inspire millions of people who are ready to meet the problems of today's world. It's also a day to honour women who have influenced our lives in some way, whether as a mother, wife, sister, or friend.

People pay honour, respect, and commemorate individuals who have made a difference in their lives on this day. So, to wish your loved ones on International Women's Day, here is a collection of quotes, texts, and WhatsApp wishes.

WhatsApp messages, quotes, SMS to wish International Women's Day

1. She is wind, she is water. She is snow, she is fire. She is vibrant, she is ambitious. She is one of a kind. Happy Women's Day!

2. Every home, every heart, every feeling, every moment of happiness is incomplete without you, only you can complete this world. Happy Women's Day!

3. It's you who are making the difference in so many lives and I am one of them, Happy Women's Day!

4. Every man needs a woman when his life is a mess, because just like the game of chess - the queen protects the king, Happy Women's Day!

5. Let's take time to appreciate the driving forces of the world, without them our existence is impossible. Happy Women's Day ladies!

6. We are cute daughters, we are sweet sisters, we are lovely lovers, we are darling wives, we are adorable mothers, we are a source of strength, we are women, Happy International Women's Day!

7. This life has no existence without a strong ally in woman in every stage of life starting from motherhood to wife, sister and finally a daughter. Happy Women's Day!

8. Here's to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them, Happy Women's Day!