International Women’s Day 2023: WhatsApp wishes, greetings and messages to share with your loved ones

Representational Image

International Women's Day is a special occasion commemorated annually on March 8th. The purpose of this day is to honour women and bring attention to issues of gender inequality and fairness.

It's an opportunity to honour the many women who have paved the way for positive change, broken down barriers and encouraged many more to rise to the challenges of our modern society. It's also a time to recognise the many women who have made significant contributions to our lives as mothers, wives, sisters, friends, and more.

Here are a few WhatsApp messages, quotes, and SMS to wish your loved ones a happy International Women's Day

There is no one else like you. You are very considerate and compassionate, and I wanted to thank you for brightening my life. Happy International Women's Day!

You are lovely, gentle, empathetic, and the strongest person I know. I wish you the type of life you've always desired. I hope you could soar higher and achieve your most cherished goals. Happy International Women's Day!

The world would be incomplete without you. Without you, my heart feels hollow. Let your smile to bloom the globe. Like you have always done! Happy International Women's Day!

The ability to listen, the patience to comprehend, the strength to support, the skill of caring, and just being present....that is the beauty of a woman! Happy International Women's Day!

Woman's Day reminds me of how you have improved my life with each passing day. Your modest acts of kindness have made a significant impact in my life. Since you became my wife, my life improved. Happy International Women's Day!

When I grin, I think for a moment that it's because of you. I am sending you a warm wish of happiness from a great distant mile. This is my way of saying that you are the most special person in your life!

I can't thank you enough for the way you listened to me, how you cared for me, how you shared my anguish, how your compassion spread happiness in the moment!

Every day, I find you more gorgeous. The way you care for yourself contributes to your attractiveness. Today, on your special day, I swear to never gaze to the moon for warmth again, for I have discovered my moon. Happy International Women's Day!

The patience to listen, the desire to comprehend, the ability to care, and a sharing heart are what make you the most beautiful creature in the world.

Also, READ | Holi 2023: Try out these thandai recipes on the festival of colours