International Women's Day 2023: 5 basic rights for women every Indian needs to know

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March all over the world. Women are an integral part of society, who are making unprecedented contributions to nation-building. However, women do not get equal respect and rights as men. Many times women are pushed back by saying 'she is a woman'. International Women's Day is celebrated in all the countries of the world with the aim of equal rights for women, equal opportunities for progress and increasing the participation of women in every field. In order to strengthen the status of women and give them a safe environment, some rights have been given to women in the Indian constitution. But women do not know about their rights. On the occasion of International Women's Day, information is being given about some of the main women's rights included in the Indian Constitution, which every woman should know about.

right to equal pay

From laborers to salaried employees, it is seen that even for the same work, there is a difference in the salary of men and women. Women are paid less wages than men. The constitution gives women the right to equal remuneration. Under the Equal Remuneration Act, there cannot be any discrimination in salary or wages on the basis of gender. There is a provision to give equal pay to men and women for equal work.

Right to maternity benefit

Women who are employed get the right to avail maternity related benefits and facilities. Under the Maternity Benefit Act, women can take 6 months' leave after delivery and there will be no deduction in their salary during this period. Later he will also have the right to return to work.

Right to keep name and identity confidential

Women have got some rights even regarding women's crime. In the case of sexual abuse in India, the victim has the right to keep her name and identity confidential. In order to maintain confidentiality in the case of sexual harassment, the woman alone has the right to record her statement in the presence of a woman police officer. Women can also register their complaints directly in front of the District Magistrate. Also, the police, media and officers do not have the right to reveal the identity of the woman.

Right to free legal aid

The Constitution of India gives the right to free legal aid to women who are victims of rape or sexual abuse. The aggrieved woman can seek help from the SHO at the police station and the SHO informs the legal authority to arrange for a lawyer.

Right to avoid arrest at night

The law states that a woman cannot be arrested after sunset or after dusk. The police cannot arrest the woman from evening till sunrise even without the order of the First Class Magistrate even if the crime of the woman is serious or if it is a special case.