International Tea Day 2022: Significance, history, how to celebrate with loved ones

The International Tea Day is observed on May 21 every year. The day is known to create awareness about safe working conditions of the tea workers, fair trade and a sustainable environment to improve production of tea.

The Tea Board of India planned this day with the hope that it will become an official holiday to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation. As per a study conducted by the Tea Board of India in 2007, about 80 per cent of the total tea produced in India is consumed by the domestic population. All consumers have the right to demand answers about the tea we consume and to ensure fair prices for the tea workers. We can also demand that the process of manufacturing is kept transparent too.

History of International Tea Day

The first International Tea Day was held in Delhi, India in 2005. It was in 2015 that the Indian government proposed the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation to expand this day globally. The day is observed in the month of May because it is during this time of the year that tea production begins in most of the countries.

