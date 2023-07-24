International Self-Care Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day

International Self Care Day emphasizes the importance of loving ourselves and prioritizing our physical and mental well-being.

International Self Care Day is an important annual event dedicated to promoting self-care and its significance in our daily lives. Celebrated on July 24 every year, this day serves as a reminder that self-care should not be neglected and must be practiced consistently throughout each day, every minute.

International Self-Care: History

The history of International Self Care Day dates back to 2011 when the International Self-Care Foundation established the day. The primary objective was to raise awareness about the positive impacts of self-care and its role in cultivating a healthy lifestyle.

International Self-Care: Significance

The significance of this day is marked by various activities organized by the International Self-Care Foundation. These activities target different age groups and sections of society, including youth, seniors, the general public, occupational health, and pharmacy sectors. Some examples of activities include poster design competitions, flash dances, concerts, community involvement programs, physical examination programs, public lectures, expert advice sessions, sponsored public walks, football and golf matches, tai chi classes, pharmacy manager training, research on self-care habits and behavior, and media events such as newspaper and journal articles.

Overall, International Self Care Day emphasizes the importance of loving ourselves and prioritizing our physical and mental well-being. By adopting a daily self-care routine, we can achieve a healthier and more fulfilling life, fostering wellness and healthy living in the process.