International Mountain Day 2022: History, significance and theme of this day

Representational image

Every year on this day i.e. December 11, International Mountain Day is celebrated all over the world. This day is also celebrated so that on this day the development of mountainous regions is discussed all over the world.

International Mountain Day 2022: Theme

Women Move Mountains Women play an important role in environmental protection and social and economic development in mountainous areas. They are often the primary managers of mountain resources, custodians of biodiversity, keepers of traditional knowledge, custodians of local culture, and experts in traditional medicine.

International Mountain Day 2022: History

International Mountain Day came into focus in 1992, when the United Nations (UN) Conference on Environment and Development adopted Chapter 13 "Managing Fragile Ecosystems: Sustainable Mountain Development" of Agenda 21 A milestone has been established in the history of the development of Growing attention to the importance of mountains led the United Nations General Assembly to declare 2002 the United Nations International Year of Mountains. To mark the occasion, the United Nations General Assembly has designated December 11 as "International Mountain Day" since 2003.

On this day, every year many people from different countries come forward for the conservation of mountains. Apart from this, a theme for mountains is also decided by the United Nations General Assembly on this day, on which different countries work.

How is this day celebrated?

This day is very special for people living in mountainous areas. On this day many competitions are organized on different forums so that the people living there can be made aware and talk about more and more mountains. On this day people share their travels and experiences among people.