International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Here are few ways to take care of your wellbeing

International Mind-Body Wellness Day

International Mind-Body Wellness Day is observed on January 3 in all countries. This attempts to promote an all-encompassing perspective on human well-being. A sound mind, healthy emotions, and a sound body all go hand in hand. Without sufficient attention given to one, the other may suffer, which could be harmful to a person's overall welfare. The day seeks to stress the importance of taking good care of one's health and mind.

Wellness of the mind and body can help people feel less stressed, sleep better, and have more energy. Additionally, it may aid in enhancing immunological function and mental clarity. A more optimistic attitude toward life might result from mind-body wellness practices.

You may integrate mind-body wellness into your life in a number of different ways. Yoga, meditation, Tai Chi, and Qigong are a few examples of mind-body exercises. You can also experiment with easy breathing exercises or relaxing methods. Find what works best for you by experimenting with various mind-body techniques.

(Also Read: Tips for a healthy and easy transition to a vegan diet)

Here are some meditation techniques for mind-body wellness:

1. Mindfulness meditation:

It is a basic act of being aware and mindful of the present moment. You should be 100% involved in what you are doing without any distractions or worrying about the future or so.

How to perform mindfulness meditation:

Set a time and it can be less than 5 minutes each day and focus on your breathing. Find a spot where you can sit comfortably, it can either be a chair, couch or on the floor. Now close your eyes and focus on your breath.

2. Body scan meditation:

It focuses on relaxing different body parts. It’s a great way to relieve tight shoulders, which build up stress or anxiety. This meditation is helpful for those who suffer from chronic pain.

How to perform body scan meditation:

Focus on your feet and how they feel on the floor. Take deep breaths and exhale and relax your feet. Next, move up to your legs and know how they feel as part of your body and then breathe in and out and relax. Repeat the same process as you move up your body and your way down.

3. Loving-kindness meditation:

A meditation technique called loving-kindness aims to develop compassion for both oneself and other people.

How to perform loving-kindness meditation:

Get into a comfortable space and shut your eyes and focus on your breath. Now think about yourself without judgement, then either say it out loud or in your head, “may I be happy, may I be healthy, may I be safe.” Now think about your close ones and repeat “may you be happy…” Continue this while you bring other people into awareness.