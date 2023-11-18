International Men's Day 2023: Why it is celebrated on November 19

The day signifies a platform to celebrate men's contributions while addressing mental health, gender equality, and fostering positive male role models.

International Men's Day, observed on November 19, is a global celebration honoring men's contributions to society, families, and communities. It's time to recognize their achievements in various aspects, such as country, marriage, family, and childcare. The day emphasizes the positive impact men have and urges for societal changes promoting empathy and comprehension.

International Men's Day 2023 theme

This year's theme, 'Zero Male Suicide,' spotlights the significance of supporting men's mental health. November serves as a pivotal month to foster a safe space for men's vulnerability.

History of International Men's Day

The history traces back to Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, who in 1999, commemorated his father's birthday by initiating International Men's Day. However, Thomas Oaster conceived it in 1992, with Dr. Teelucksingh reviving it to address global issues affecting men and boys.

International Men's Day significance

The day signifies a platform to celebrate men's contributions while addressing mental health, gender equality, and fostering positive male role models. It encourages conversations about challenges like stereotypes and societal expectations, advocating for support systems enhancing their well-being. Ultimately, International Men's Day aims for a more inclusive and empathetic world.