International Men’s Day 2022: Know why this day is celebrated on November 19

International Men’s Day 2022: This year’s theme for International Men’s Day is ‘Helping Men and Boys’.

Reported By:DNA We Team| Edited By: DNA We Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 08:41 AM IST

File photo

International Men’s day is celebrated annually worldwide on November 19. The objective of celebrating International Men's Day is to celebrate boys' and men's achievements and contributions. The six pillars of International Men's Day centre on creating positive male role models, or the everyday heroes of the working class. 

These in particular include their contributions to the nation, society, community, family, marriage, and childcare. The broader and ultimate aim of the day is to promote basic humanitarian values.

Among the issues covered by International Men's Day are mental health, toxic masculinity, the prevalence of male suicide, promoting men's health, and enhancing gender relations.

Theme

International Men’s day 2022 theme is ‘Helping Men and Boys’. The day is observed by holding conferences and programmes where issues pertaining to men and boys are discussed, issues are raised, and awareness is created.

History

Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, a history professor at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, International Men's Day was first celebrated in 1999 to honour the anniversary of his father's birth. He further encouraged everyone to use this day to discuss issues that affect boys and men.

International Men’s day was inaugurated on 7 February 1992 by Thomas Oaster. Due to the significance of the day, Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, revived it in 1999.

In India, the inaugural celebration of the day was organized by the leading Indian Men's rights organisation named Indian Family on 19 November 2007. 

