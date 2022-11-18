International Men's Day 2022: History, significance and theme

Photo: Pixabay

Both men and women have important contributions to the development of society. Even though more work is being done in the direction of women's empowerment all over the world, but awareness about the well-being and health of men is also important. International Men's Day is celebrated every year around the world with the aim of the mental health development of men, their positive qualities and gender equality. Man is such a pillar of family, society and nation, without which everything is incomplete. On International Men's Day, boys and men are honored for their contribution to union, society, community, nation, family, marriage and child care. At the same time, efforts towards promoting basic awareness of men's issues began to celebrate this day.

When is International Men's Day celebrated?

More than 60 countries around the world celebrate International Men's Day. International Men's Day is celebrated every year on November 19. Many types of programs are also organized on the occasion of Men's Day.

International Men's Day 2022: History

The demand to celebrate International Men's Day was first made in the year 1923. A demand was raised to celebrate Men's Day on February 29, on the lines of International Women's Day. Organizations in the US, Australia and Malta were invited to celebrate Men's Day. Oster hosted these programs for two years. However, till 1995 very few organizations became a part of these events. As a result, the event was called off.

In 1999, Dr. Jerome Tilak Singh, Professor of History at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, celebrated his father's birthday on November 19. He encouraged people to take up men's issues. Since then International Men's Day was celebrated for the first time on November 19, 2007.

International Men's Day 2022: Theme

Every year a theme of Men's Day is determined, on the basis of which this day is celebrated. The theme for International Men's Day 2022 is 'Helping Men and Boys'. The theme aims to work towards improving the health and well-being of men globally.