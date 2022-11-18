International Men's Day 2022: 5 lifestyle changes for better well-being

Photo: Pixabay

Feeling tired and exhausted after work is normal. But, men nowadays get tired without doing anything and it is because of their poor health and lifestyle. So, on the occasion of international men's day, let's put a light on men's well-being.

There are many reasons for feeling lethargic. Fatigue is often linked to poor routines and lifestyle habits. Partying late at night, watching TV shows while eating or not getting enough sleep at night can increase fatigue and lethargy. Experts have advised some lifestyle changes to avoid fatigue and lethargy.

Ways to remove lethargy and fatigue

Lose Weight: The pressure of excess weight falls on the heart, due to which the whole body remains exhausted, so by reducing the weight, you can feel yourself energetically.

Get a deep night's sleep: Lack of sleep is the root of many diseases, so do not sleep during the day so that you can get a good and deep sleep at night. If you get enough sleep, you will feel refreshed in the morning. With good sleep, the body temperature will be balanced and the hormones will work properly. Apart from this, digestion will also be fine.

Get the body moving: To bring energy into the body, there is a need to bring the body into action. Exercise is necessary for this. Exercise improves the oxygen level in the body. Exercise reduces stress hormones and keeps many diseases away.

Stay away from stress: Whether it is office work or personal work, do not take stress at all. If you take stress, many chronic diseases occur. This will cause mental and physical exhaustion. If there is tension then do meditation.

Cut down on caffeine intake: Consuming caffeine triggers several chemical processes in the brain that increase alertness but affect sleep. If you are tired, it would be best to avoid drinking coffee instead.